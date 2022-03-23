MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.64. 30,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,804. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $23,454,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

