Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.