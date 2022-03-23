Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 14,515 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

