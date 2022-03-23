Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00286863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

