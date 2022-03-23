MoonTools Achieves Market Cap of $292,335.13 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.63 or 0.00025164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $292,335.13 and $1,955.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.54 or 0.07005743 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00203370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

