Morgan Stanley Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s current price.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. NIO has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $435,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

