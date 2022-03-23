Morgan Stanley Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $34.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s current price.
NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. NIO has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
