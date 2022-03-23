Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.15

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.15 and traded as high as C$20.48. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 42,746 shares.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. The firm has a market cap of C$779.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

