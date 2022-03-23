Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,506 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $988,586.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MORN stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.57. 59,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $294.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Morningstar by 151,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 61,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

