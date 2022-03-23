Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $86,511.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00106917 BTC.

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

