Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.34. Motive Capital shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.