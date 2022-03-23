Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
