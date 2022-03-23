Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $148.85

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.85, but opened at $152.31. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.