National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

