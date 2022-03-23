Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navigator by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

