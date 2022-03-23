Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.