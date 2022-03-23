Neil Verdal-Austin Sells 49,383 Shares of SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Rating) insider Neil Verdal-Austin sold 49,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.22), for a total value of A$81,333.80 ($60,247.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific Region. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

