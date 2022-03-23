NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $90.18

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.18, but opened at $86.29. NetEase shares last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 69,515 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $12,907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.