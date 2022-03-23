Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

