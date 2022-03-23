Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

