Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.21. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 248,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

