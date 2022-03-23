Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
