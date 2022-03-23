Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

