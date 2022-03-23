NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a current ratio of 1,054.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 50.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.