NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.40

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 415249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.38).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.89. The stock has a market cap of £615.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($54,239.07).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

