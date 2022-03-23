NFT Alley Price Tops $0.0376 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $19,453.13 and $137,871.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

