Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 38,713 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,210 shares of company stock worth $162,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
