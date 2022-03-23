Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 38,713 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,210 shares of company stock worth $162,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.