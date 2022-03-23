Nigel Garrard Purchases 500 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.50 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,250.00 ($9,074.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.3407 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 20th. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

