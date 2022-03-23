NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.