Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.84

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $26.72 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

