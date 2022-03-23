Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 557,222 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

