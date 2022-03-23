Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Frontdoor worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FTDR stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

