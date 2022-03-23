Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.20 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of LTC Properties worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

