Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

