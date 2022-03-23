Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 222 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

