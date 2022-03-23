Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 45,980 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 672,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

