Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

