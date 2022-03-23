Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
