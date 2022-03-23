Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,657,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,706. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

