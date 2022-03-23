Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $545.58. 19,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.16 and its 200 day moving average is $607.91. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

