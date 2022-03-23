NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 445,802 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
