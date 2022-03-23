NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 445,802 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

