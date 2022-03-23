Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$158.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to C$158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering restated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$131.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$103.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.15. The company has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$132.82.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.6640701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

