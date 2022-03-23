Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Nuvation Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NUVB opened at $5.41 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

