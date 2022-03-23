Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.21% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

