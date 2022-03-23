NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day moving average is $257.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

