Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.45). 682,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,021,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.45).

The stock has a market cap of £623.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

