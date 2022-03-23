ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Up 0.4% This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,818.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.54 or 0.07005743 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00203370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

