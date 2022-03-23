Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.50, but opened at 4.50. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.42, with a volume of 13,026 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.80.

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

