OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

