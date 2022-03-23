Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $270.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

