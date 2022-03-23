Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

