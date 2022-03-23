Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.12. Opera shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 4,795 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

