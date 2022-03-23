Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.12. Opera shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 4,795 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
