Oppenheimer Comments on Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

SFT stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 598,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.