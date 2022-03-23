OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $40.20. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 835 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

